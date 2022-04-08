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Ukraine is a banana republic - Azarov, former Ukrainian Prime Minister
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51 views • April 08, 2022
Azarov on the murder of D. Kireev, (who was part of the first negotiations with Russia), and other political crimes of Zelenskiy.
By displaying solidarity with Ukraine on your social media - it is not the democracy you think you are supporting.
By displaying solidarity with Ukraine on your social media - it is not the democracy you think you are supporting.
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