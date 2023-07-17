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Breaking 78 whales killed in front of cruise ship passengers in the Faroe Islands
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87 views • July 17, 2023

Paul Begley


July 14, 2023


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78 whales killed in front of cruise ship passengers in the Faroe Islands

READ MORE: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/78-whale...


Mass grave with at least 87 bodies found in Sudan’s volatile Darfur region

READ MORE: https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/su...


Sheriff says baby dies after teen mom put fentanyl in bottle

READ MORE: https://www.cnn.com/2023/07/14/us/flo...


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DcGq7h5_Ycw

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