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COMPARTIR La Importancia del Glutatión en tiempos de COVID-19 con el Dr. Ricardo García Pelayo
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1 view • January 27, 2021
Algunas bases científicas de la información y experiencias manifestadas en este video:
Un nuevo artículo revisa la importancia del estrés oxidativo y el glutatión en COVID-19.
New article reviews importance of oxidative stress and glutathione in COVID-19.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7587547/
Activador Nrf2 para ser probado como tratamiento para COVID-19.
(Nrf2 es un gen que mejora el glutatión y otros antioxidantes)
Nrf2 activator to be tested as treatment for COVID-19.
https://www.sharecast.com/news/aim-bulletin/evgen-gets-full-approval-for-sfx-01-trial-in-covid-19-patients--7687435.html
Un artículo reciente destaca la importancia de la suplementación con antioxidantes, incluido el glutatión en COVID-19 y otras infecciones virales.
Recent article stresses importance of antioxidant supplementation, including glutathione in COVID-19 and other viral infections.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33081856/
Un nuevo artículo destaca la importancia del glutatión en la protección de los síntomas graves de COVID-19.
New article outlines importance of glutathione in protection from severe COVID-19 symptoms.
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/9/7/624/htm
Un nuevo artículo revisa la importancia del estrés oxidativo y el glutatión en COVID-19.
New article reviews importance of oxidative stress and glutathione in COVID-19.
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7587547/
Activador Nrf2 para ser probado como tratamiento para COVID-19.
(Nrf2 es un gen que mejora el glutatión y otros antioxidantes)
Nrf2 activator to be tested as treatment for COVID-19.
https://www.sharecast.com/news/aim-bulletin/evgen-gets-full-approval-for-sfx-01-trial-in-covid-19-patients--7687435.html
Un artículo reciente destaca la importancia de la suplementación con antioxidantes, incluido el glutatión en COVID-19 y otras infecciones virales.
Recent article stresses importance of antioxidant supplementation, including glutathione in COVID-19 and other viral infections.
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33081856/
Un nuevo artículo destaca la importancia del glutatión en la protección de los síntomas graves de COVID-19.
New article outlines importance of glutathione in protection from severe COVID-19 symptoms.
https://www.mdpi.com/2076-3921/9/7/624/htm
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