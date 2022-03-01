© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Corruption in Ukraine & Is the Media lying to us about Russia and Ukraine?
Follow
0
Share
Report
325 views • March 01, 2022
People across the planet are rightfully worried about the people of Ukraine. It appears that normal citizens are receiving guns from the Ukraine government in order to protect themselves and also to help save their country. Russia of course is not backing down and it appears that they have sent in many ground soldiers in the attempted takeover of Ukraine. But is there more to this border fight story? Has the media lied to us about Ukraine in order to hide all of the Biden family corruption and other politicians money laundering in Ukraine? Furthermore is that part of the reason why Russian leader Vladimir Putin invaded the country? We talk about those stories and also more in this latest MAGA update.
Palubulletin Telegram links:
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin
Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
Credits:
Bombshell! Ukraine Press Release About Joe Biden! - Must Video
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2022/02/bombshell-ukraine-press-release-about-joe-biden-must-video-3256836.html
Ukraine to investigate leaked tapes with ex-president, Biden
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/ukraine-investigate-leaked-tapes-president-biden-70794148
Ukraine police close Biden probe initiated by ousted prosecutor
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/ukraine-police-closes-biden-probe-initiated-ousted-prosecutor-n1247320
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
TruckersForFreedom
https://t.me/TruckersForFreedomGlobal
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Qtah
https://t.me/Qtah_17
Project Veritas
https://t.me/project_veritas
Nick Moseder
https://t.me/WILFMoseder
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
JovanHuttonPulitzer
https://t.me/JovanHuttonPulitzer
TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
X22 Report Official
https://t.me/realx22report
Qtime Network
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork
Exposure
https://t.me/MDExposure
Behizy
https://t.me/behizy
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Nancy Drew
https://t.me/KBlive
We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Red.Pill.Pharmacist
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist
Dr Naomi Wolf
https://t.me/naomirwolf
Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
Brunobarking
https://t.me/brunobarks
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Behizy
https://t.me/behizy
anon_fa_mous
https://t.me/anon_fa_mous
CatTheGreat
https://t.me/Cat_The_Great
JovanHuttonPulitzer
https://t.me/JovanHuttonPulitzer
Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist
Palubulletin Telegram links:
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin
Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
Credits:
Bombshell! Ukraine Press Release About Joe Biden! - Must Video
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2022/02/bombshell-ukraine-press-release-about-joe-biden-must-video-3256836.html
Ukraine to investigate leaked tapes with ex-president, Biden
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/ukraine-investigate-leaked-tapes-president-biden-70794148
Ukraine police close Biden probe initiated by ousted prosecutor
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/ukraine-police-closes-biden-probe-initiated-ousted-prosecutor-n1247320
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
TruckersForFreedom
https://t.me/TruckersForFreedomGlobal
Chief Nerd
https://t.me/chiefnerd
Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
https://t.me/TheTrumpist
Qtah
https://t.me/Qtah_17
Project Veritas
https://t.me/project_veritas
Nick Moseder
https://t.me/WILFMoseder
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
JovanHuttonPulitzer
https://t.me/JovanHuttonPulitzer
TheStormHasArrived17
https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17
X22 Report Official
https://t.me/realx22report
Qtime Network
https://t.me/QtimeNetwork
Exposure
https://t.me/MDExposure
Behizy
https://t.me/behizy
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Nancy Drew
https://t.me/KBlive
We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Red.Pill.Pharmacist
https://t.me/redpillpharmacist
Dr Naomi Wolf
https://t.me/naomirwolf
Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
Brunobarking
https://t.me/brunobarks
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Behizy
https://t.me/behizy
anon_fa_mous
https://t.me/anon_fa_mous
CatTheGreat
https://t.me/Cat_The_Great
JovanHuttonPulitzer
https://t.me/JovanHuttonPulitzer
Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.