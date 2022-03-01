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Biden Corruption in Ukraine & Is the Media lying to us about Russia and Ukraine?
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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325 views • March 01, 2022
People across the planet are rightfully worried about the people of Ukraine. It appears that normal citizens are receiving guns from the Ukraine government in order to protect themselves and also to help save their country. Russia of course is not backing down and it appears that they have sent in many ground soldiers in the attempted takeover of Ukraine. But is there more to this border fight story? Has the media lied to us about Ukraine in order to hide all of the Biden family corruption and other politicians money laundering in Ukraine? Furthermore is that part of the reason why Russian leader Vladimir Putin invaded the country? We talk about those stories and also more in this latest MAGA update.

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Bombshell! Ukraine Press Release About Joe Biden! - Must Video
https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2022/02/bombshell-ukraine-press-release-about-joe-biden-must-video-3256836.html

Ukraine to investigate leaked tapes with ex-president, Biden
https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/ukraine-investigate-leaked-tapes-president-biden-70794148

Ukraine police close Biden probe initiated by ousted prosecutor
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/politics-news/ukraine-police-closes-biden-probe-initiated-ousted-prosecutor-n1247320

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Keywords
newsgunspoliticsrussiatruthbidennaziputinukraineinvasionbombingszelenskybiden-crime-family
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