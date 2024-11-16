How to Become Safe!

Wednesday Night Live 13 November 2024





In this episode, I explore Bitcoin's recent surge to $126,375.55 and its implications for investors. I critique the notion that "property is theft," highlighting the historical ties between property, violence, and privilege through personal anecdotes. The discussion shifts to personal trauma, emphasizing the balance between anger, empathy, and self-protection. I advocate for healthy boundaries in relationships while nurturing supportive connections. Ultimately, I encourage listeners to reflect on their emotional landscapes and the journey toward resilience and self-awareness.





