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They Lived! Sabbatai Zevi, Jacob Frank and the Globalist Conspiracy
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72 views • May 06, 2021
Tracy Connors and Peter Duke discuss the strange lives of Sabbatai Zevi (1600's) and Jacob Frank (1700's), their Satanic Cult, and how it appears to be linked to current events.
Check out Robert Sepehr's book 1666: https://therealityos.com/books/1666-redemption-through-sin-global-conspiracy-in-history-religion-politics-and-finance/
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Check out Robert Sepehr's book 1666: https://therealityos.com/books/1666-redemption-through-sin-global-conspiracy-in-history-religion-politics-and-finance/
Claim your backstage pass to The Reality OS Locals community: https://therealityos.locals.com/support/promo/BACKSTAGE
Let's Keep the Comment Section Going on our Telegram: https://t.me/therealityos
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