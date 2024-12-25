Wuji Mountain Musings #58 - One Forward, One Back - Francesco Garripoli

Join Francesco Garri Garripoli in this series of insights from his third book “The Qi Effect” Second Edition. Learn more at https://CommunityAwake.com about Qigong and meditation online Courses and Wuji Mountain in Asheville, NC where Francesco transmits the Wuji Mountain Musings. Each episode explores topics of self-healing, Qigong, Meditation, Yoga, Tai Chi, and personal transformation in a joyful and Heart resonant way. Musing #58 discusses the life challenge that comes when we don’t feel like we’re making forward progress and are stuck making “one step forward then one back” and how we can change the energy of this in a positive way.





