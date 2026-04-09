Defend Babies With Force

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Last week in Ggaba, Uganda on the shore of Lake Victoria, a man walked into Maranatha Preschool and slaughtered four babies. My son heard the gunshots as the police took him from the locals who were about to execute street justice. https://ProjectSEE.com
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