FED Economist Denies His Video Recorded Statements When Confronted By O'Keefe
O'Keefe Media Group James OKeefe  |   "I DID NOT SAY THAT AT ALL": Aurel Hizmo, FED Economist Denies His Quotes When Confronted By O'Keefe


Aurel Hizmo, Principal Economist for the Federal Reserve denies every single one of his quotes when confronted by O'Keefe and OMG.

omgjames okeefeokeefe media groupfederal reserve economist busted

