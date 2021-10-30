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KIM IVERSEN: FIRE FAUCI ALREADY! HISTORY OF FLIP FLOPS AND LIES SHOULD FORCE RETIREMENT
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10 views • October 30, 2021
Kim Iversen makes the case that Dr. Fauci should resign or be fired over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
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Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers.
About Rising:
Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers.
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