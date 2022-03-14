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Satan's parasites and their proxy war on Russia: Will it trigger America's secessionist movement?
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81 views • March 14, 2022
The fake Covid plague was the stalking horse used to strip you of most freedoms - and now Satan's parasites are using the proxy war against Russia to finish the job and destroy what remains of Christian culture. In today's episode we look at the big picture and what peaceful options, if any, remain.
Topics discussed in this episode:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/jesus-or-yeshua-the-latest-in-60adc87926f9d7d943f6ecd8
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/lordsprayer.html
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/has-your-church-become-a-neoliberal-6144e33c534ad4b6e8a1edea
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Support FBN:
https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible
Topics discussed in this episode:
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/jesus-or-yeshua-the-latest-in-60adc87926f9d7d943f6ecd8
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org/lordsprayer.html
https://www.marcionitechurch.org
https://tv.gab.com/channel/theveryfirstbible/view/has-your-church-become-a-neoliberal-6144e33c534ad4b6e8a1edea
https://www.theveryfirstbible.org
Support FBN:
https://payhip.com/TheVeryFirstBible
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