Australia & France Protest: Fed-up Aussies Take to the Streets! World News 8/22/21

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Meanwhile, everything has fallen apart in Afghanistan, thanks to Joe Biden's administration bowing down to the CCP to pull troops in the worst possible way. In Kabul, seven people were crushed to death Saturday as massed crowds fell against concrete barriers outside Kabul airport as they gathered to try to flee Afghanistan according to Britain’s Ministry of Defense.
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