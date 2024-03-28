Create New Account
MV Dali and Port of Baltimore Update - March 27, 2024
GalacticStorm
2227 Subscribers
50 views
Published Thursday

Update on the MV Dali  by What is Going on With Shipping?  

In this episode  - maritime historian at Campbell University (@campbelledu) and former merchant mariner - discusses the allision between MV Dali and the Baltimore Key Bridge and updates on the situation in and around the port of Baltimore. 


#dali #baltimorebridge #baltimore #shipping 

#supplychain #containerships #containerships 

collapsebaltimoremarylandupdatefrancis scott key bridge

