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Despite Ukraine Getting Denazified and Pummeled by Russia - Zelensky is NOT Allowed to Surrender (as per the NWO)
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102 views • May 10, 2022
Gonzago Lira had a great point the other day when he said that Ukraine President Zelensky will not be allowed to surrender to Russia and Putin because the New World Order will not allow it. Here, I take a look at why Zelensky will be sarficed before he surrenders.
#NoSurrender #ZelenskyHostage #NWO
Related videos:
2022.05.05 Zelensky Is Trapped
Gonzalo Lira II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tq6LKmsARoc
Ukraine resident says Russia 100% control of city silencing news
Dean Morton
anchorhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBcgRH5SHMo&;t=46s
Related links:
https://thedreizinreport.com/2022/05/05/the-script-is-flipped/
Russia is defeating Ukraine, USA, and NATO all by themselves
https://abrahamstein.substack.com/p/russia-is-defeating-ukraine-usa-and?s=r
https://www.thepostil.com/the-military-situation-in-the-ukraine-an-update/
https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2022/05/5/7344206/
https://www.digitaljournal.com/world/ukraine-seeks-to-stall-relentless-russian-onslaught-in-donbas/article
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2022/05/ukraines-forces-are-told-to-hold-the-line-where-russian-artillery-is-pulverizing-them.html#more
https://sonar21.com/the-russians-continue-grinding/
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#NoSurrender #ZelenskyHostage #NWO
Related videos:
2022.05.05 Zelensky Is Trapped
Gonzalo Lira II
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tq6LKmsARoc
Ukraine resident says Russia 100% control of city silencing news
Dean Morton
anchorhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DBcgRH5SHMo&;t=46s
Related links:
https://thedreizinreport.com/2022/05/05/the-script-is-flipped/
Russia is defeating Ukraine, USA, and NATO all by themselves
https://abrahamstein.substack.com/p/russia-is-defeating-ukraine-usa-and?s=r
https://www.thepostil.com/the-military-situation-in-the-ukraine-an-update/
https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2022/05/5/7344206/
https://www.digitaljournal.com/world/ukraine-seeks-to-stall-relentless-russian-onslaught-in-donbas/article
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2022/05/ukraines-forces-are-told-to-hold-the-line-where-russian-artillery-is-pulverizing-them.html#more
https://sonar21.com/the-russians-continue-grinding/
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/GlobalAgenda
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
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Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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