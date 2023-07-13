OMAX Waterjet Cuts A New Sword Design - Dawson Knives

David, a third generation knife maker at Dawson Knives, gives us a look at operating the OMAX waterjet while he cuts out one of our brand new sword designs for 2023 called the Armageddon. Here is a link with more information about the Magnacut CPM steel that we use on many of our designs...

https://www.dawsonknives.com/blogs/the-daily-grind/cpm-magnacut-powdered-super-steel



