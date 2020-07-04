GWP: Paul Glumaz, LaRouche Movement, THE COUP IN THE SHADOW OF FDR, 6/28/20

The retired generals and former cabinet members are weighing in to intensify the assault on the President, and not just John Bolton. Carl Bernstein, who helped bring down Nixon, has written a lengthy article based on interviews with former Trump cabinet members to the effect that Trump went against all these cabinet members and U.S. policy since the end of WWII in his propitiation to Putin and was abusive to allied female heads of State, Angela Merkey and Theresa May. That Trump's behavior was not just a threat to U.S. National Security interests, but with these women heads of state Trump was a misogynist. This coincides with the new fake Russia revelation in the New York Times that Russia's GRU (military intelligence) was paying bounties for dead Americans in Afghanistan just as Trump is moving with Putin to convene a five power conference of the permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, which would also include China, France and Great Britain. This conference is to deal with everything from the COVID-19 issue to the economy, to establishing a new global security architecture, and could be the beginning of what was laid out at the all day on line Schiller Institute Conference last Saturday.



At the same time that the coup is intensifying in the U.S., Boris Johnson in the U.K. has just given a speech committing the conservative Tory government to a full implementation of a Franklin Delano Roosevelt approach to "building the U.K." out of its negative economic condition, with a commitment also to make the U.K. a science superpower It is by going in this direction that Boris defeated a Labor Party which in part had this perspective, but also had the green, and other problems. The significance of this is if you want to win elections you have to go publicly with an FDR orientation.. That means FDR by name and policy, a hateful name to both the Senate Republicans as well as the current Democrats. If Trump wants to win the election that is the direction he has to go in. In many circles FDR is considered a code word for Lyndon LaRouche's economic policies.