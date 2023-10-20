Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Provincial Coucil of Sutri Dec 20-23, 1046 A.D. & It's implications for the Church of today
channel image
High Hopes
2872 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
123 views
Published a day ago

Br. Alexis Bugnolo


Oct 20, 2023


SUTRI INITIATIVE


https://www.fromrome.info/2023/10/20/the-sutri-initiative-to-put-an-end-to-the-heresies-blasphemies-scandals-perpetrated-by-pope-francis/


Original video above found here


https://www.fromrome.info/2023/10/19/the-provincial-council-of-sutri-dec-20-23-1046-a-d-and-its-importance-for-the-church-of-today-video/


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OxTx4VsShkY

Keywords
churchpope francisscandalsheresiesblasphemiesalexis bugnolobr bugnoloprovincialcouncil of sutri1046 adsutri initiative

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket