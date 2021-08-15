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Do You Know What Is Happening In the World Today
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120 views • August 15, 2021
Frontline Workers Testimonies
https://www.docdroid.net/Br7Laas/frontline-workers-testimonies-vaers-reports-26mar2021-pdf
Attempted Mass Genocide_ MagnetGate Hypothesis From Medical Doctor
https://www.brighteon.com/9a953e9e-8804-474a-aaa2-897c11cb212e
operation lockstep
https://principia-scientific.com/2010-rockefellers-operation-lockstep-predicted-2020-lockdown/
ADRENOCHROME THE TORTURE OF CHILDREN FOR PROFIT
https://www.brighteon.com/b60ba1a6-347c-4ecd-855c-e3c361ff96be
Asking Vaccinated People Why They’re Still Wearing A Mask Outside
https://www.brighteon.com/0dc596dd-124c-4ec5-889e-3346e320b8e4
EXPOSED! Magnetism INTENTIONALLY Added to 'Vaccine' to Force mRNA Through Entire Body
https://www.brighteon.com/f718238f-d81f-4875-95d2-9a2dabf25970
Its WORSE Than YOU Think- Genocide to be completed
https://www.brighteon.com/ccc5765e-9fa6-4a27-8ea2-5aad07cb068a
Bill Gates is a Psycopath
https://www.brighteon.com/0442d0e8-5247-4585-9902-48ba9130da08
Bill Gates Wants the CIA and Military to Lobotomize Angry People and all Christians
https://www.brighteon.com/b747071b-f70a-4bb2-8d41-4f3a11b0f2e3
Vaccinated people will infect others and even vaccinated and kill them
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLysyMzZ5Njl4P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
DR. HOTZE ON THE DANGERS OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE
https://www.brighteon.com/f86762a5-e2fe-49a6-88f1-c35b8a37f8e0
WORLD EXCLUSIVE_ Footage proves bats were kept in Wuhan lab
https://www.brighteon.com/d2153a3c-dfb2-43b9-a115-42944602d23a
UFO DISCLOSURE!
https://www.brighteon.com/5e00cceb-004a-454e-9f61-c9036c2aa3e6
Wokeism will DESTROY civilization
https://www.brighteon.com/cd610486-cb6c-430c-ab78-0a177f89636b
Bible Prophecy Update: 01/31/21
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy/bp42
Bible Prophecy Update: 02/07/21
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy/bp43
Go here if you want uncensored info
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/warrior68
WHY PEOPLE WILL DIE FROM THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WPo5ynrCLDJ/
A must research
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
An Inconvenient History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e28epbZQlTE
Noah's Flood and Catastrophic Plate Tectonics
https://www.brighteon.com/03e28a1e-8000-43ac-97f7-cd9d01177219
Cherokee Wisdom
An old Cherokee was teaching his grandson about life.
'A fight is going on inside me', he said to the boy. 'It is a terrible fight, and it is between two wolves.
One is evil - he is anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego.
He continued. The other is good - he is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith.
'The same fight is going on inside you and inside every other person too.'
The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked his grandfather, Which wolf will win?
The old Cherokee simply replied, 'The one you feed.'
Henning Kemner
God Bless You
https://www.docdroid.net/Br7Laas/frontline-workers-testimonies-vaers-reports-26mar2021-pdf
Attempted Mass Genocide_ MagnetGate Hypothesis From Medical Doctor
https://www.brighteon.com/9a953e9e-8804-474a-aaa2-897c11cb212e
operation lockstep
https://principia-scientific.com/2010-rockefellers-operation-lockstep-predicted-2020-lockdown/
ADRENOCHROME THE TORTURE OF CHILDREN FOR PROFIT
https://www.brighteon.com/b60ba1a6-347c-4ecd-855c-e3c361ff96be
Asking Vaccinated People Why They’re Still Wearing A Mask Outside
https://www.brighteon.com/0dc596dd-124c-4ec5-889e-3346e320b8e4
EXPOSED! Magnetism INTENTIONALLY Added to 'Vaccine' to Force mRNA Through Entire Body
https://www.brighteon.com/f718238f-d81f-4875-95d2-9a2dabf25970
Its WORSE Than YOU Think- Genocide to be completed
https://www.brighteon.com/ccc5765e-9fa6-4a27-8ea2-5aad07cb068a
Bill Gates is a Psycopath
https://www.brighteon.com/0442d0e8-5247-4585-9902-48ba9130da08
Bill Gates Wants the CIA and Military to Lobotomize Angry People and all Christians
https://www.brighteon.com/b747071b-f70a-4bb2-8d41-4f3a11b0f2e3
Vaccinated people will infect others and even vaccinated and kill them
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy?sapurl=LytkNmtjL2xiL21pLysyMzZ5Njl4P2VtYmVkPXRydWU=
DR. HOTZE ON THE DANGERS OF THE COVID-19 VACCINE
https://www.brighteon.com/f86762a5-e2fe-49a6-88f1-c35b8a37f8e0
WORLD EXCLUSIVE_ Footage proves bats were kept in Wuhan lab
https://www.brighteon.com/d2153a3c-dfb2-43b9-a115-42944602d23a
UFO DISCLOSURE!
https://www.brighteon.com/5e00cceb-004a-454e-9f61-c9036c2aa3e6
Wokeism will DESTROY civilization
https://www.brighteon.com/cd610486-cb6c-430c-ab78-0a177f89636b
Bible Prophecy Update: 01/31/21
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy/bp42
Bible Prophecy Update: 02/07/21
https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy/bp43
Go here if you want uncensored info
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/warrior68
WHY PEOPLE WILL DIE FROM THE VACCINE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0WPo5ynrCLDJ/
A must research
https://truthandfreedom2.blogspot.com/p/belas-2.html
An Inconvenient History
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e28epbZQlTE
Noah's Flood and Catastrophic Plate Tectonics
https://www.brighteon.com/03e28a1e-8000-43ac-97f7-cd9d01177219
Cherokee Wisdom
An old Cherokee was teaching his grandson about life.
'A fight is going on inside me', he said to the boy. 'It is a terrible fight, and it is between two wolves.
One is evil - he is anger, envy, sorrow, regret, greed, arrogance, self-pity, guilt, resentment, inferiority, lies, false pride, superiority, and ego.
He continued. The other is good - he is joy, peace, love, hope, serenity, humility, kindness, benevolence, empathy, generosity, truth, compassion, and faith.
'The same fight is going on inside you and inside every other person too.'
The grandson thought about it for a minute and then asked his grandfather, Which wolf will win?
The old Cherokee simply replied, 'The one you feed.'
Henning Kemner
God Bless You
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