Xavier Moreau - La situation stratégique en UKRAINE - Radio-Québec

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Xavier Moreau - La situation stratégique en UKRAINE - Radio-Québec
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22 views • March 11, 2022
3 mars 2022 : https://rumble.com/vwd5d5-xavier-moreau-la-situation-stratgique-en-ukraine.html
Radio-Quebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Xavier Moreau sur l'Ukraine:
L'ANALYSE LA PLUS CLAIRE LA PLUS LUCIDE ET LA PLUS PRÉCISE SUR LES ÉVÉNEMENTS EN UKRAINE.
Lien Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@STRATPOL:0/bulletin-n%C2%B069.-arm%C3%A9e-ukrainienne-hors:8
Chaîne Stratpol de Xavier Moreau :
Odysee : https://odysee.com/@STRATPOL:0
Telegram : https://t.me/stratpol
YT : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoQa3Zf8ntJ1V-L4d6saVhw
Radio-Quebec : https://rumble.com/user/RadioQuebec
Xavier Moreau sur l'Ukraine:
L'ANALYSE LA PLUS CLAIRE LA PLUS LUCIDE ET LA PLUS PRÉCISE SUR LES ÉVÉNEMENTS EN UKRAINE.
Lien Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@STRATPOL:0/bulletin-n%C2%B069.-arm%C3%A9e-ukrainienne-hors:8
Chaîne Stratpol de Xavier Moreau :
Odysee : https://odysee.com/@STRATPOL:0
Telegram : https://t.me/stratpol
YT : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoQa3Zf8ntJ1V-L4d6saVhw
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