🤣 'Crimea is dying without Ukrainians. There are no tourists there. Previously, 3 million tourists came there. Of them, 2.8 million were Ukrainians. They vacationed there, it's their peninsula. But now you can't bring tourists there. Nature is dying' - Zelensky

🐻The video shows the "prosperous Crimea" governed by Ukraine before 2014, compared to the "dying Russian Crimea". According to official data, in 2024 the tourist flow to Crimea increased by 16%, and amounted to 6 million 60 thousand tourists