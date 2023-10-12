Create New Account
Judgment Day! - Chapter Four: The Truth About Palestine
The Berean Call
Published Yesterday

This is the most comprehensive examination to date of ancient biblical prophecy and modern-day Middle East politics regarding Islam, Israel and the nations—which includes the United States of America! Painstakingly researched using up-to-the-minute data, Judgment Day! is sure to become a respected resource for scholars, analysts, pastors, professors, politicians, and lay people alike. Amazing historical facts and firsthand, eyewitness insight make this book a thrilling, sometimes troubling read—but one necessary for a heavenward understanding of the prophetic times in which we live.


