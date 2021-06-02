© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Save Medical Exemptions in California
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • June 02, 2021
Donate here: https://gogetfunding.com/kelly-sutton-mds-legal-defense-fund-to-save-her-medical-exemptions/
Families are being stripped of their health freedoms and we are fighting back. Kelly Sutton, MD is a champion for vaccine risk awareness and has the science to back it up. The California Medical Board is threatening her license and the medical exemptions she wrote. This doctor is standing up to the Medical Cartel and an over imposing government. Learn more and support her fight.
Families are being stripped of their health freedoms and we are fighting back. Kelly Sutton, MD is a champion for vaccine risk awareness and has the science to back it up. The California Medical Board is threatening her license and the medical exemptions she wrote. This doctor is standing up to the Medical Cartel and an over imposing government. Learn more and support her fight.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.