Veterans Day is in November - Thank a Vet General For NOTHING
Real Free News
Published 16 hours ago

Veterans Day is in November and this Veterans Day lets all thank the Veteran Generals and Admirals for NOTHING. Thank you for your terrible leadership, terrible war plans, and terrible retreats that created American casualties in meaningless and manufactured occupations all over the world. And Thank you for doing nothing to protect our lives, our livelihoods, and our way of life in America. So this Veterans Day Thank a Vet General for NOTHING! #veteran #veteransday #general #admiral #usmilitary #military #usarmy #usmc #usnavy #marines #army #veterans #usa #navy #militarylife #usairforce #usmarines #airforce #veteran #usaf #america #armedforces #coastguard #marinecorps #specialforces #soldier #militarywife #militarylove #navyseals #armystrong #marine #militaryspouse #goarmy #freedom #markmilley

current eventsnewsheadlines

