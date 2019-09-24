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9/11 Missing Links (FULL Length)
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46 views • September 24, 2019
The video shows the connections between: CIA, NSA, MIC, Mossad, private Israeli security companies - and persons with dual Israeli-American citizenship witin USA, not least members of the Neoconservartive Think Tank, all related to the events before, during or after the attack on World Trade Center, September 11, 2001.
Producer of this freeware: Michael John Delaney, www.prothink.org
Producer of this freeware: Michael John Delaney, www.prothink.org
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