US Companies Are Not Optimistic About Communist China’s Further

Summary：12/22/2022 Nicholas Burns, the US Ambassador to China said that many companies are hesitating about investing in the country because of uncertain economic policies. We don't want our national security interest to be diminished and affected by US investments to help the CCP compete with us in areas that are critical to our national security.
