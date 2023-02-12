USAF Fighter Missed This UFO Over Canada! While the USAF shot down objects over Alaska and northern Canada, it missed this UFO appearing at 10 p.m. Feb. 11 2023. Is this UFO a National Security Threat or benign? NOTE: Like YouTube, Brighteon reduces all uploading videos from the original 1080 to 740. This is like Death to details on UFOs captured from a distance. What is needed is an exclusive UFO video platform to keep things at their original resolution. The original 1080 is here for FREE download:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/9gae4gsj8vge4vz/ufo+feb+11+2021.movie.mp4/file

