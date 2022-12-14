Jesus Speaks: What is Acceptance...

Christine channels a message from Jesus.

Transcription:

Question:

What is Acceptance ? Can you please describe it in a way I can understand it personally, thank you.

Answer:

It's being ok with everything the way it is, and not trying to come up with excuses to fight against it. You ask about a feeling. It is the feeling of peace because you have accepted it as it is, and you are not trying to fight it. When you are not trying to fight it, you can instead relax and enjoy the moment. See the funny side of it even. Yes, have a laugh. See how rediculous it really is. Then this is acknowledging to yourself that you don't need to fight, you don't need to make it serious, you don't need to make it real. Instead you can let it show you what it is. Without it needing to be more or less than what it is. Just what it is. If you fight it in your mind you have now made it be more than what it is because you'rve now added your story or stories to it. Or if you deny it is what it is, you have also changed what it is. This is still fighting it. So we suggest you have a good laugh about it. Write down all the good things of your situation and how this is helping you, and what you are learning/growing. Do you know what this does? This shows you that you are focusing only on what is real, the truth. So this also causes all else to drop away and not be seen as real. There is some confusion here. You are not sure if *both these things are the same thing, but indeed they are.

(*both these things being: 1: accepting it (everything) as it is, and 2: writing down (or seeing) the good (truth) in your situation.)









