How To Get Rid Of Eye Bags l Home Remedies For Bags Under Eyes. How to Remove Eye Bags.Many men and women suffer eye bags problem.However you can get rid of eye bags naturally at home.Here are a few effective home remedies that can be used on how to remove eye bags.1. Massage bags under eyes:This is an excellnt and home remedy to get rid of eye.Use index finger to massage the area under the eyes for one minute.2. Tea Bags:Both green tea and black tea have natural healing properties, Making them ideal options to get rid of puffy eyes or eye bags fast. Place chilled tea bags on your bags under eyes for 15-20 minutes.3. Egg White:Egg white has skin tightening properties, That can be highly beneficial to get rid of eye bags.4. Coconut Oil:Massaging with coconut oil is another effective natural remedy to get rid of eye bags.5. Avoid excessive use of Alcohol:Drink not more than one glass of water per day and drink a lot of water to remove eye bags under eyes.Visit our facebook page:Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.