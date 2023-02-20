Create New Account
The RHYTHM of LIFE part 2 (part 1, "Algorithm is NOT Man's Rhythm," BANNED from Youtube!)
"Curse not the king, no not in thy thought; and curse not the rich in thy bedchamber: for a bird of the air shall carry the voice, and that which hath wings shall tell the matter." Ecclesiastes 10:20. TWITTER (and other social media platforms) are the BIRDS that carry the voices, and SATELLITES have wings and TELL the matter!! You can't make this stuff up!

The Rhythm of Life. Algorithm is Not Man's Rhythm (BANNED from youtube).

www.FaithfulLamb.com

www.LightForTheLost.com

www.BibleForBuddies.com

