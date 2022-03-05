⁣WHISTLEBLOWER WARNS OF PLANNED W.H.O. POWER GRAB in May '22 https://www.bitchute.com/video/H5KwhIH0d1h0/ *My Links** https://linktr.ee/Shane_St_Pierre T-shirts Plus - ll Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] https://t-shirtsplus.shop/?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p =- DiSCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo -= "COVID-19" SHORT SLEEVE https://t-shirtsplus.shop/collections/featured-designs/products/covid-19-short-sleeve-jersey-tee?sca_ref=1663664.9uj0EQYo5p&sca_source=COVID19Shirt ------------------ Original Post: Shane_St_Pierre Dec 16 2021 · 1:40 PM https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1216946562753343488?referrer=shane_st_pierre W.H.O. WHISTLEBLOWER CONNECTS THE DOTS [Legal Immunity, Mafia Agency, the constitution of the WHO] "...The WHO functions more like a private corporation than it does a public health agency, working to advance the interests of Big Pharma and other pro-vaccine forces like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation." " ...WHO member states, of which there 193, are bound by whatever rules and restrictions the WHO decides to impose in the name of “public health.” " https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1265346392674754560?referrer=shane_st_pierre https://www.roxytube.com/v/lsp8Zt CONSTITUTION OF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION pdf https://www.who.int/governance/eb/who_constitution_en.pdf CONSTITUTION OF THE WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION New York, 22 July 1946 https://treaties.un.org/doc/Publication/MTDSG/Volume I/Chapter IX/IX-1.en.pdf W.H.O. WHISTLEBLOWER CONNECTS THE DOTS [2021-07-20] Former ethics researcher at the W.H.O., Dr. Astrid Stuckelburger, sheds light on the behind-the-scenes at the Globalists Deep State Medical Mafia Agency, their conflicts of interests, and who's really been pulling the strings in the #Covid19 pandemic response. The WHO is part of the Globalist Deep State United Nations which is pushing the two world depopulation agendas known as Agenda 21 and Agenda 2030 as part of the United Nations New World Order agenda. WHO insider Whistleblower Exposes Bill Gate's Legal Immunity https://www.roxytube.com/v/qCLmNC Lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and lawyer Dr. Justus P. Hoffmann interviewing Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger and Dr. Silvia Behrendt on total immunity of Bill Gates through GAVI - world vaccine alliance. Shorter Clips: Astrid Stuckelberger - Introduction to a Plandemic https://www.roxytube.com/v/VxfDFG Astrid Stuckelberger - Problematic Narrative https://www.roxytube.com/v/xtbqe5 Astrid Stuckelberger - Global Corruption https://www.roxytube.com/v/958uPJ WHO insider exposes GAVI, Bill Gates for perpetrating coronavirus https://naturalnews.com/2021-03-04-who-insider-exposes-gavi-gates-perpetrating-plandemic.html Dr. Astrid Stückelberger dropped some major bombshells during a recent interview that completely blew the lid on billionaire eugenicist Bill Gates, the corrupt World Health Organization (WHO), and other nefarious elements that all conspired together to perpetrate the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) plandemic on the world. A scientist, writer and WHO insider, Dr. Stückelberger used to believe in the work of the United Nations arm until she started to see some serious red flags with the way it operates. Much like the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the WHO functions more like a private corporation than it does a public health agency, working to advance the interests of Big Pharma and other pro-vaccine forces like the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. As a professor at the University of Applied Sciences in Switzerland as well as a lecturer within the Institute of Global Health of the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Geneva, Dr. Stückelberger is a credible source, by the way, whose insider information about the WHO is noteworthy. In a nutshell, WHO member states, of which there 193, are bound by whatever rules and restrictions the WHO decides to impose in the name of “public health.” With the Chinese virus, the WHO pronounced all sorts of new requirements that the vast majority went along with, except for two: Iran and the United States under President Donald Trump. Behind the scenes, Gates and his cohorts, along with GAVI, were steering the WuFlu ship with the WHO appearing to make all the decisions. And thanks to the way the WHO operates, the plandemic was easy to implement. https://thehighwire.com/videos/w-h-o-whistleblower-connects-the-dots/ https://www.astridstuckelberger.com/