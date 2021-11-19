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Sidney Powell Has Overwhelming Evidence The Election Was Stolen But Courts Refuse To See It
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41 views • November 19, 2021
Alex Newman of Conversations That Matter asks Sidney Powell what it was like to have evidence but the media says there is none.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Alex Newman - Converations That Matter: https://thenewamerican.com/sidney-powell-counties-can-fix-elections-but-republic-almost-lost/
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Clips Shown In Video:
Alex Newman - Converations That Matter: https://thenewamerican.com/sidney-powell-counties-can-fix-elections-but-republic-almost-lost/
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