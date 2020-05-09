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US Begins To Implement WHO “Contact Tracing” To Forcibly Remove People From Their Homes?
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322 views • May 09, 2020
This report is a follow-up to one where I cover how Michael Ryan of the WHO stated in a press briefing how the WHO (which is of course in the pocket of Bill Gates) now believes it is time to start removing people from their homes.
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