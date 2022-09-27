MOST LUDICROUS DOJ LIES - CUI BONO? (MORN_02)

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970







Murder of a Rebel Nation, Episode 02: Most Ludicrous DOJ Lies - Cui Bono?

In retrospect, the outcome of the cops-and-robbers drama that played out in the wake of the global financial crisis looks so manifestly predictable now: on the one hand, you had clear-cut criminal fraud perpetrated by Wall Street banks on a colossal scale (a fact freely admitted to by Alan Greenspan in Episode 01 and ratified in this episode by Senator Ted Kaufman), while on the other (and far heavier) hand you had a Department of Justice headed by a team from… Wall Street’s go-to law firm from Washington, D.C. From the point of view of someone in 2022, the only thing more obvious than the rigged outcome here—the robbers won because the “cops” at the DOJ were the robbers’ attorneys, DUH—was the fact that the deck at the DOJ was stacked to produce exactly that result.

That much is obvious these days, so massively has graft and corruption not only grown, but come to be openly celebrated by the thoroughly mediocre public figures who pollute seemingly every political scene (at least in the west), notable only for their mindlessly unflinching obedience to corporate interests. Looking back to the wake of the GFC, it’s like OF COURSE no big Wall Street banks or bankers were prosecuted—how could we have been so foolish to think otherwise?

But if you go back just a few years, things weren’t so clear.

Even as late December 2012, near the end of Obama’s first term, the prosecutorial outcome at least seemed like it was still up for grabs. Many people including myself clung to the belief that that the rule of law still had a pulse in the U.S., and that even if it was unlikely, there still existed at least the chance that the DOJ would indict at least one bank executive from Wall Street.

The media’s inevitable query—“why doesn’t the DOJ prosecute Wall Street?”—greatly advanced the illusion that the DOJ might yet prosecute Wall Street.

That all changed in January 2013, for good, when an ..