Sports broadcasters won't back down against mandates | Guest: Tim Hill | Ep 5

"I'm not going to stop talking about it." Former sports broadcaster TimHill, turned UPS driver after being fired over the mandates, shares why
it was so important for him to stand up, how sports and politics have
mixed and how that bodes with sports fans, in this week's podcast with
fellow former sports broadcaster Teryn Gregson.
► Subscribe to the podcast newsletter: https://teryngregson.com/podcast
► Subscribe to the podcast:
iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017
Google Play: https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9pbmZvNjA1NzAucG9kb21hdGljLmNvbS9yc3MyLnhtbA
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/teryngregson
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1020046
► Subscribe to the We The Patriots USA newsletter: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/news-updates/
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID: 94265e102f8aea0a
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.