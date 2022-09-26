Create New Account
Sports broadcasters won't back down against mandates | Guest: Tim Hill | Ep 5
We The Patriots USA
Published 2 months ago

"I'm not going to stop talking about it." Former sports broadcaster TimHill, turned UPS driver after being fired over the mandates, shares why

it was so important for him to stand up, how sports and politics have

mixed and how that bodes with sports fans, in this week's podcast with

fellow former sports broadcaster Teryn Gregson.


