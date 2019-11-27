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Episode 21 - The Truth About Thanksgiving
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17 views • November 27, 2019
For those of you who are fans of Rush Limbaugh, you know that every year on the Wednesday before Thanksgiving he reads an excerpt from his 1993 best-seller, See I Told You So. It is his way of setting the record straight about the holiday we are about to celebrate. In this episode, I read this excerpt as my way of trying to get to the truth about Thanksgiving.
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