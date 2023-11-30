Create New Account
ILLEGAL ALIEN INVASION: Migrant Wave Forces Border Checkpoint Closures -- OVERRUN
GalacticStorm
2178 Subscribers
50 views
Published 21 hours ago

ILLEGAL ALIEN INVASION: Migrant Wave Forces Border Checkpoint Closures  |  One America News Network


Customs and border patrol is reporting an "unprecedented" influx of migrants trying to cross into the u-s this week. One America's Zach Peterson has more.


human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

