Your Country Is Captured!

https://x.com/i/status/2022818268826701924













Converging Technologies





for Improving Human Performance





NANOTECHNOLOGY, BIOTECHNOLOGY,





INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY AND COGNITIVE





SCIENCE





NSF/DOC-sponsored report





Edited by Mihail C. Roco and William Sims Bainbridge, National Science





Foundation





June 2002





https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf





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Convergence of Knowledge, Technology and Society





Beyond Convergence of Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive Technologies 2013 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Convergence+of+Knowledge%2C+Technology+and+Society%0ABeyond+Convergence+of+Nano-Bio-Info-Cognitive+Technologies&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc7dd67eaea40ee715ec5439a468371892





















.





https://x.com/i/status/2022822180736696575













Cognitive Warfare Applied Cognitive Effects Newsletter; Perception ; DECEMBER 2025, ISSUE 4 https://search.brave.com/search?q=Cognitive+Warfare+Applied+Cognitive+Effects+Newsletter%3B+Perception+%3B+DECEMBER+2025%2C+ISSUE+4&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bc720d6734713578a4d9b12c65f019626a





































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https://www.act.nato.int/wp-content/uploads/2025/12/20251219_CogWar-Newsletter-December.pdf





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https://x.com/i/status/2022839157039489497













Human rights implications of new and emerging technologies in the military domain





Report of the Human Rights Council Advisory Committee





United Nations A/HRC/60/63





8 September–3 October 2025





https://docs.un.org/A/HRC/60/63





https://docs.un.org/en/A/HRC/60/63





















































































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How come the citizens have absolutely no say in the integration of new "policies" within the "agile nations charter" nations???













Why are global think tanks like the UN2030 horizons2020 Europe and the global foresight groups making all on the "policy recommendations" for all of. The "member states"??













Where are the peoples who have to live within these policies that eventually become "mandates" then "laws" where are the peoples "voices???













🙈🤐😵‍💫





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https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/human-augmentation-the-dawn-of-a-new-paradigm





















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https://x.com/i/status/2022861859196428380













DEFENSE NANOTECHNOLOGY - RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM





December 2009





Department of Defense Director, Defense Research & Engineering





https://www.nano.gov/sites/default/files/pub_resource/dod-report_to_congress_final_1mar10.pdf





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https://x.com/i/status/2022896402221928878













The Discovery That Turns Your Cells into Quantum Sensors, University of Chicago scientist Peter Maurer https://rumble.com/v75ry8u-432965406.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a





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Scientists program cells to create ‘biological qubit https://search.brave.com/search?q=Scientists+program+cells+to+create+%E2%80%98biological+qubit&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08bdb20d90c6d76cf7836caca8478deb32c6