Best Coffee Pour Over Made In USA
Published 20 hours ago

A vast majority of coffee pour over brewers are made by slave labor in China. I’m excited to say that I finally found a coffee pour over made in the USA. On Etsy, I found that Millet & Hammer makes a ceramic coffee pour over made in USA. Let’s see how this American made pour over stands up to those pour over’s made in China by slave labor.

Full Article: https://www.lakecitycoffee.com/coffee-pour-over-made-in-usa/

