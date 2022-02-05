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2/4/2022 Miles Guo: The CCP attempted to stop me from constructing Pangu Plaza, turned its dragon-head-shaped tower into a cockhead-shaped one, and avoided filming the footage of Pangu Plaza during the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics. The CCP has never been able to hide from Pangu, proving that my capability to take down the CCP is unprecedented