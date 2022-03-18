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2nd WAREHOUSE FIRE in 2 DAYS! ARSON?
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81 views • March 18, 2022
What do you think is going on? This is the 2nd warehouse fire in 2 days happening in central Indiana. This comes on the heels of the WALMART DISTRIBUTION CENTER fire in Avon/Plainfield. Could this be arson? A warehouse under construction in Brownsburg is on fire Friday afternoon, the fire territory said.
Brownsburg Fire Territory responded to the fire around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Ronald Reagan Park and Connector Road.
Danny Brock, public information officer for the Brownsburg Fire Territory, said there is only a frame, and construction materials and equipment inside are on fire.
Brownsburg Fire Territory responded to the fire around 12:45 p.m. in the area of Ronald Reagan Park and Connector Road.
Danny Brock, public information officer for the Brownsburg Fire Territory, said there is only a frame, and construction materials and equipment inside are on fire.
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