Conspiring With Mr. Cooper Episode Deuce (Sloppy Seconds & Then Some!)

(Parental Advisory : Explicit Content) This week's topics: Patsy of the Week, fun dirty jokes, Wicca, Jesus, aliens, Mars, the Pyramids, Crap Cannon Crowd Control weapon, the CIA's Osama & Saddam gay sex tapes, JFK Jr.'s plane crash, Columbine, Zapruder Film, Dealey Plaza, Fritz the Cat, TWA 800 missing missile videos, Slayer, Pantera, Metallica, Bill Cooper, MKUltra, Feta cheese, butterscotch, 52 Pick Up, Charles In Charge, Leisure Suit Larry, JAWS 1-The Revenge, Clif Burton, Monster Jam, Crystal Clear Pepsi, the merits of old mudwrestling VHS tapes, the 1980's teen boys finding spank mags in the woods phenomenon, Mandela Effect of the week, more classy dirty jokes, Scallion pancakes, tattoos, doppelgangers and so much more!
Links to all of Chris' content, socials, and where you can donate can all be found here: https://linktr.ee/cgravesmassguy
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.