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Dr. RIMA LAIBOW exposes the FDA - (Fraud and Death Administration) and explains why Vaccines are dangerous and unnecessary -
HaydenStore
HaydenStore
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172 views • December 17, 2021
Contaminants make vaccines tremendously dangerous. Swine flu (for a pandemic which never
materialized) was contaminated with polio virus in 1976. Over 45 million Americans were
vaccinated in just 77 days and although there were only 6 cases of Swine flu in the entire country
the vaccine reportedly caused at least 565 cases of polio paralysis (renamed “Guillain-Barre
Syndrome” for the occasion), 60 deaths and other serious problems, including blindness and impote­­­nce. (There is no reason to feel reassured because this particular disaster occurred in the past: every flu vaccine is capable of passing along Guillain-Barre (polio) and other unsuspected viral diseases.
https://www.healthfreedomusa.org/docs/Syringe_of_death.pdf
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http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/page/dr-rima-e-laibow
http://drrimatruthreports.com/
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Rima is the Medical Director of the Natural Solutions Foundation. She got her degree from The Albert Einstein College of Medicine in 1970. Follow her at http://drrimatruthreports.com/ Rima tells Richie why she believes that covid-19 was developed in a US bio-weapons facility five years ago. She claims that dark actors in the US, took the virus to China under the guise of research. There is a money trail and it implicates Dr. Anthony Fauci. Rima believes the virus is potent but not lethal in people with healthy immune systems. She believes the virus is being used to get people to consent to a global vaccine programme which will be used to cause infertility in men and women.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=syGs99HgQpw
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covid19poison vaccinefreemason jenner
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