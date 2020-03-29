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Casualty Role Players (Crisis Actors) and Staged News
bestsmallcountry
bestsmallcountry
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369 views • March 29, 2020
BBC The Papers https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FdwNvmRibV0
BBC False Narrative https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rGcRoJBq0Wk
Sky Discredits Assad https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PRTeLIjQ2jk
911 Methodical Deception https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qdP95oSoOFk
Architects and Engineers https://www.youtube.com/user/ae911truth
https://www.reddit.com/r/pics/comments/10it7b/an_amputee_in_full_makeup_before_roleplaying_a/
https://cdp.dhs.gov/news-media/article/role-players-add-realism-excitement-to-cdp-exercises/
https://cdp.dhs.gov/news-media/article/role-players-add-realism-excitement-to-cdp-exercises/
https://www.army.mil/article/29651/q_west_conducts_mass_casualty_exercise
http://www.tactresults.com/mission-readiness/casualty-training-moulage/
https://www.army.mil/article/29651/q_west_conducts_mass_casualty_exercise
http://www.tactresults.com/mission-readiness/casualty-training-moulage/
https://advanciatechnologies.applytojob.com/apply/FlS6kreOrs/ONCALL-Filipino-Role-Player

Previous Videos
It's NOT "Climate Change" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=spHfFDpSSYo
False Flag to frame Iran https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOCHHpcUjd8
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs

Crisis Actor Hiring
https://crisiscast.com/ https://www.humandomainsolutions.us/
https://apply.workable.com/human-domain/ http://work4hds.com/
https://www.nahraingroup.com/service/casualty-role-players/
https://www.backstage.com/ https://www.traumafx.co.uk/314-2/
https://www.indeed.com/q-Scenario-Role-Player-jobs.html
https://www.strategic-operations.com/category-s/151.htm


Georgia Guidestones THIS WAS ALL PLANNED (Erected March 1980)
https://i.pinimg.com/originals/8e/dd/4e/8edd4eb1d04916d41dd483abf81ac88b.jpg
http://3.bp.blogspot.com/-9aRR6eQmAi8/UU3FKvzznyI/AAAAAAAASwY/2xTdQ16GqvY/s1600/Georgia-Guidestones.jpg
A call for an uprising https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ltmBNiNr8ww

Robert Carter Cook "Common Sense Renewed" (Georgia Guidestones)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQbXvb0EaUM

News from http://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/

South Park Banker Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0dQFtjVlb0
Simpsons Coronavirus https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vHMNgO-cndA
Pandemic Bonds https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r5NUgJYmjE0
Event 201 Covid-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cCL80zeEkC0
Human Organ Trading https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOE5kyXPN4I
TheProblem of Government https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ew2pALUMWko

Must see
Covid-19: https://www.theguardian.com/world/series/coronavirus-live
The Big Short & Links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7QXoDkQZKyk
Hidden Secrets of Money https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oJwrCUbvQZQ
Weather Manipulation https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ErOKkEfxMLk

What we now know...
1: Fiat (Paper) Money is printed from thin air and worthless
2: Derivatives markets are rehypothicated fraud and have no value

3: Weather is weaponised and used for profiteering
4: Coronavirus is being traded though "Pandemic Bonds" and derivatives.
5: The WHO did NOT declare a "Pandemic" to enrich Pandemic Bond holders.
6: The culpible have their bunkers ready for when it all comes down.

Recommended starting points for new viewers (from my channel)
Gеоrgia Guidestones https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NfMJeM9J_Wk
The Climate Change scam https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NrlVJUgp3a4
NASA or The Bible? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0JUA7LIG5Po
Deception is MONUMENTAL https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=67R3nCulFOs
SGT Report https://www.youtube.com/user/SGTbull07

My Sources: https://investmentwatchblog.com/ http://zerohedge.com/
https://collapse.news/ https://pandemic.news/ https://sgtreport.com/
https://www.mintpressnews.com/ https://geopolitics.co/
https://dorseteye.com/ https://tradingeconomics.com http://stoplookthink.com

To order "Mel's Bibs": Edmund +353-85-2478000 [email protected]
For "Business" Cards: https://www.vistaprint.ie/ Order #: VP_08RMP4TJ
Keywords
fake newsfalse flagmainstream mediamsmgeorgia guidestonescrisis actorbilderberg groupcasualty role playercrp
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