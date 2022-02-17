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The Magnitsky Act (Banned in the US)
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35 views • February 17, 2022
The powers that be do not want you to see this. This movie tells the true story of how the Anglo-American Establishment tried to take over Russia during it's collapse under Yeltsin. Bill Browder, a central character, was partners with Edmond Safra who ran Hermitage Capital in Russia. They tried to have Borris Berezovky installed so the bankers would really be in charge. When Yeltsin realized the scam he called on Putin who shut them down. Hillary, McCain and Robert Maxwell (father of Ghislaine) were all linked to this. This is why the Anglo-American Establishment hate Putin so much. We should all be aware of this international psychopathic conspiracy that is working against all common people for their own purposes. Read more about this here: https://www.armstrongeconomics.com/international-news/rule-of-law/durham-is-only-scratching-the-surface-of-hillary/
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