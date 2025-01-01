Al-Quds Brigades fightersshelling

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This video shows footage of Al-Quds Brigades fighters shelling concentrations of Zionist soldiers and vehicles with mortar fire as they advanced in central and western Jabalia Refugee Camp, north of Gaza Strip.
Dated: 21/12/2024
