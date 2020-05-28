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Tal Schaller - la psychose des mesures barrières !
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21 views • May 28, 2020
Import YT 24 mai 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0EFb1Ob1_C0
Chaîne YT Tal Schaller : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsErDjBW330E-axwjFIUiLQ
NEWSLETTER GRATUITE: https://www.santeglobale.world/newsletter/
ce qu'on vous propose comme futur est de vivre masqué, dans toucher vos proches, en vous désinfectant toutes les demi heures, un monde glacé dans le peur, sans sourires ni rires, juste dans l'obéissance aux experts !!!
voir BLOGS DE TAL sur santeglobale.world
www.fonds.josefa.org
Chaîne YT Tal Schaller : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsErDjBW330E-axwjFIUiLQ
NEWSLETTER GRATUITE: https://www.santeglobale.world/newsletter/
ce qu'on vous propose comme futur est de vivre masqué, dans toucher vos proches, en vous désinfectant toutes les demi heures, un monde glacé dans le peur, sans sourires ni rires, juste dans l'obéissance aux experts !!!
voir BLOGS DE TAL sur santeglobale.world
www.fonds.josefa.org
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