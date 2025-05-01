BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BrightLearn - The Alzheimer's Prevention Plan: 10 proven ways to stop memory decline and reduce the risk of Alzheimer's by Patrick Holford, Deborah Colson and Shane Heaton
BrightLearn
BrightLearnCheckmark Icon
196 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • 2 days ago

In "The Alzheimer's Prevention Plan: 10 Proven Ways to Stop Memory Decline and Reduce the Risk of Alzheimer’s," Patrick Holford, along with co-authors Deborah Colson and Shane Heaton, presents a comprehensive and science-backed approach to combating memory decline and reducing the risk of Alzheimer's disease. As the prevalence of Alzheimer's and age-related memory issues continues to rise, Holford emphasizes the importance of early intervention and proactive measures. The book outlines a ten-step plan that includes assessing one’s risk, incorporating memory-boosting vitamins and minerals like B vitamins, magnesium and zinc and ensuring a diet rich in essential fats, particularly omega-3s, which are crucial for brain health. Holford also highlights the significance of lifestyle changes such as adequate sleep, stress management, regular social engagement and physical exercise, all of which contribute to better brain function. Additionally, the plan advises mental stimulation through activities like reading and puzzles, avoiding harmful substances, staying hydrated and getting regular check-ups. The authors support their strategies with cutting-edge research and share inspiring real-life success stories, making the book both informative and motivational. Ultimately, "The Alzheimer’s Prevention Plan" empowers readers to take control of their cognitive health and offers hope that it’s never too late to make positive changes.


For more videos, visit BrightLearn.ai

Find a copy of this amazing book here.

Keywords
nowbooksbrightlearn
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy