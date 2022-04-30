WOULD YOU LIKE FIRES WITH THAT - #NEWWORLDNEXTWEEK

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The Corbett Report
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw20220428/
This week on the New World Next Week: trouble in Balochistan points to a new proxy war on the grand chessboard; social credit scoring comes to Italy; and a string of fires at food processing facilities point to the coming of the engineered food crisis.