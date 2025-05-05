BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blade Lords (1994, MSX)
FuerstBitmarck
FuerstBitmarck
6 days ago

Blade Lords is a platformer developed and published by Dutch company Parallax.

Blade Lords is an arcade platformer similar to Bubble Bobble or Mario Bros. in the sense that every stage consists of a single screen and that you have to kill all enemies on screen. The game can be played alone or in two-player coop. You control a knight wielding a sword.The sword can be thrown, making it fly in a straight, horizontal line, until it hits a wall or an enemy. The sword will fall to the ground then and can be picked up again. If an enemy gets hit by the sword, he will be paralyzed for a few seconds. If the knight jumps on a stunned enemy, he is destroyed. Non-stunned enemies are lethal to the touch. The knight can also use his sword to cling to the downside of a platform. If the platform is not too thick, the knight can swing himself upwards on the platform.

Keywords
platformerparallaxmsx
