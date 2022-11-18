Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
If you are not convinced that SUN periodically makes NOVA (=supernova) not turning into the black hole, listen what ancient cultures, our ancestors, wrote about the last SUN NOVA!!
293 views
channel image
The truth
Published 10 days ago |

 Ancient cultures, our ancestors left us valuable descriptions of last SUN NOVA events that caused great flood, ice age and great extinction of life on Earth. Next  NOVA comes in year 2046. More info: videos series 4 and 5, Diehold foundation, Douglas Vogt, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjBe55XpYzc0HzkK-8lgQtA/videos

Keywords
novasunlegendsancient culturesancestorsmagnetic pole reversal2046douglas vogt

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket